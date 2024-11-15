Uncaught TypeError: Object is not iterable (cannot read property Symbol(Symbol.iterator)) in my React project

Matthew C. — November 15, 2024

The Problem

You encounter the following error message when building a React application:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Uncaught TypeError: myobj is not iterable (cannot read property Symbol(Symbol.iterator))

The Solution

This type of JavaScript error, TypeError: ‘x’ is not iterable, occurs when a non-iterable object is used instead of an iterable object.

You can resolve this error by ensuring you haven’t used a non-iterable object when an iterable object is expected, such as in the following common scenarios:

Using destructuring assignment syntax

Looping over a JavaScript Object

Accessing a context value with the useContext React hook

Using the Incorrect Destructuring Syntax

A common cause for the object-is-not-iterable error is the use of array destructuring assignment syntax on a non-iterable object:

Click to Copy Click to Copy const myObj = { prop1: {}, prop2: [42] }; const { prop1: [value1], // {} is not iterable prop2: [value2], } = myObj;

When using destructuring assignment syntax, be careful not to confuse curly braces {} with square brackets [] .

If you are using array destructuring, ensure you use an array (with square brackets): Click to Copy Click to Copy const myObj = { name: ["Gerald"] }; const { name: [value], } = myObj; console.log(value); // Gerald

If you are using object destructuring, ensure you use an object (with curly braces): Click to Copy Click to Copy const myObj = { name: { first: "Gerald" } }; const { name: { first }, } = myObj; console.log(first); // Gerald

Looping Over a JavaScript Object

The object-is-not-iterable error also commonly occurs when you try to loop over a JavaScript Object , which is not iterable:

Click to Copy Click to Copy for (const item of myObj) { console.log(item); }

Using Incorrect Destructuring Syntax With the useContext React Hook

In React, the object-is-not-iterable error often occurs when using Context .

In the example code below, the context provider value, which can be of any type, is an object that contains the state value object:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { createContext, useState } from "react"; export const GlobalContext = createContext(); export default function GlobalProvider({ children }) { const [state, setState] = useState({ name: "Gerald" }); return ( <GlobalContext.Provider value={{ state, }} > {children} </GlobalContext.Provider> ); }

The useContext hook is used to get this context value in a component that is wrapped with the context provider:

Click to Copy Click to Copy const [ globalState ] = useContext(GlobalContext);

However, running the above code causes the following error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Uncaught TypeError: useContext is not a function or its return value is not iterable

This error occurs because you can’t destructure an object using array destructuring.

When using the useContext React hook to access a context value, ensure that you use the correct destructuring assignment syntax.

If the context value is an object, use object destructuring:

Click to Copy Click to Copy const { globalState } = useContext(GlobalContext);

Notes

An iterable object has values that can be looped over, such as an Array , String , Map , or Set object. Strings are primitive, but they can be created as objects using the String() constructor.