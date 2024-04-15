Understanding the Java Virtual Machine's -Xms and -Xmx parameters

When starting Java applications on the command line, I am often instructed to supply parameters such as
-Xms512m or
-Xmx2g. What are these parameters for?
The
-Xms and
-Xmx parameters are used to control the initial and maximum heap size allocated to the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). This is the amount of memory in bytes that will be used for creating and storing objects. Values for these parameters can be specified as bytes or in the following larger units:
k for kilobytes (e.g.
-Xms512k)
m for megabytes (e.g.
-Xms256m)
g for gigabytes (e.g.
-Xms1g)
The value specified in
-Xms will be allocated to the heap when the program starts. For example,
-Xms256m will allocate 256 megabytes to the heap. The heap is not a fixed size: if more memory is needed, it can grow, up to a maximum of the size specified in
-Xmx. So, for example,
-Xmx1g will set the maximum heap size to 1 gigabyte. When both of these example parameter values are used together, i.e.
-Xms256m -Xmx1g, the size of the heap will initially be 256 megabytes but will be allowed to grow to 1 gigabyte during the program’s lifecycle.
The amounts provided to each parameter will depend on the resources of the system running the application and the application’s memory requirements. It is therefore difficult to provide a generic suggestion for setting these parameters. Keep the following points in mind:
java.lang.OutOfMemoryError: Java heap space. However, setting it too high may cause the application to interfere with other applications on the system.
If
-Xms and
-Xmx are not explicitly set, the JVM will set the initial heap size based on the amount of available physical memory on the system and the maximum heap size based on the total amount of physical memory on the system. The exact details of these default settings will depend on the JVM implementation in use and whether it is in client or server mode.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.