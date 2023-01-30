Answers by Sentry

Upgrade specific `pip` packages in Python

The problem

How can I upgrade specific Python packages using pip?

The solution

To upgrade an installed package, call pip install with the --upgrade flag.

pip install --upgrade Django

This will upgrade the package to the latest available versions. It will also upgrade-dependent packages where needed to satisfy the requirements of the new version. To upgrade to a specific version instead, specify it with ==, as below:

pip install --upgrade Django==3.2.16

