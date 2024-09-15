ViewPropTypes will be removed from React Native. Migrate to ViewPropTypes exported from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types'
Matthew C.—
When running your React Native application, you may get the following warning:
WARN ViewPropTypes will be removed from React Native. Migrate to ViewPropTypes exported from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types'.
You may also receive the message as an error:
ERROR Invariant Violation: ViewPropTypes has been removed from React Native. Migrate to ViewPropTypes exported from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types'.
Because React Native started removing the
PropTypes API from version 0.66 onward, an import of
PropTypes results in a deprecation warning.
React Native recommends that you use a type system, such as TypeScript, instead of
PropTypes.
If you need runtime type checking, you can use TypeScript type guards to narrow types down to one specific type at runtime. A library such as
tiny-invariant can further simplify type narrowing.
If you still need to use
PropTypes, install the
deprecated-react-native-prop-types npm package and import the deprecated
PropTypes from
deprecated-react-native-prop-types instead of
react-native.
In other words, you will encounter deprecation warnings and errors when you use the following import:
import { ViewPropTypes } from 'react-native';
But if you install the
deprecated-react-native-prop-types npm package, you can use the following import as a workaround:
import { ViewPropTypes } from 'deprecated-react-native-prop-types';
If you aren’t using
Proptypes, and the warning or error is caused by a dependency, check whether the latest version of the library has fixed the issue.
If your version of the library is already up to date or the latest version hasn’t fixed the imports, submit an issue or pull request to the library.
As a last resort, you can fix the imports in the dependencies yourself. You can use a library such as
patch-package to simplify fixing the imports until they are fixed by the library.
PropTypes in React
In 2017, React version 15.5 moved the built-in
PropTypes to a separate package, because static type checking with TypeScript is used more often than
PropTypes in modern React.
React Native started to remove the
PropTypes API in 2018.
In 2021, a deprecation warning for using
PropTypes was included in the release of React Native version 0.66.
In React Native version 0.68,
PropTypes was removed.
React Native restored
PropTypes in version 0.71 for two reasons:
PropTypes.
PropTypes depreciation warning.
In React Native version 0.74, the deprecated
PropTypes was removed again.
