Some of the most common errors in server side rendered React frameworks such as Next.js are the
document is not defined or
window is not defined errors. Why does it happen? This error typically appears when you or an installed package try to access the browser’s window objects directly in a page component, and it will throw this error because the window object is not yet available while a component is still mounting.
Say we have a sample index.js page in our Next.js application and try to access the browser localStorage like below; we’ll get the window is not defined error.
const Index = () => { window.localStorage.foo = "bar"; return ( <> <div> <h1>Hello world!</h1> </div> </> ); }; export default Index;
There are different approaches to resolving this error, one straightforward option is to simply employ react’s useEffect() hook to execute the code block that requires the browser’s window object, so that the code is only executed when the page component had been mounted.
import { useEffect } from "react"; const Index = () => { useEffect(() => { window.localStorage.foo = "bar"; }, []); return ( <> <div> <h1>Welcome to my Blog!</h1> </div> </> ); }; export default Index;
If you’re using Next.js, there is another possible solution which is to convert the part of our code that requires the browser’s window to a standalone component and import it to our page component using Next.js dynamic import feature. Next’s dynamic import is a feature used to lazy-loading or dynamically load components on demand. However, it includes an additional ssr option that allows you to enable or disable server rendering when using it.
We can simply set the ssr value to false and will be able to load components or external packages that rely on the browser’s window or document.
// components/SampleComponent.js const SampleComponent = () => { window.localStorage.foo = "bar"; return ( <> <div> <h1>Welcome to my Blog!</h1> </div> </> ); }; export default SampleComponent;
And dynamically load it in a page.
// pages/index.js import dynamic from "next/dynamic"; const DynamicComponent = dynamic( () => import("../components/SampleComponent"), { ssr: false, } ); const Index = () => { return ( <> <div> <h1>Hello world!</h1> <DynamicComponent /> </div> </> ); }; export default Index;
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors.
Run the line of code below to:
Create a free Sentry account
Run the CLI install command to automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Start capturing errors and performance issues
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.