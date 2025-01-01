Senior Software Engineer, Performance

About the role

As a Software Engineer on the Performance Team at Sentry, you’ll join the group responsible for the continued growth of Sentry’s core tracing, debugging and application performance experience. The Performance team is focused on providing powerful views into tracing and performance telemetry with the goal of giving users a clear debugging workflow from problem identification through to remediation.

The Performance products are built upon the technology from other teams within Sentry providing opportunities to collaborate with other teams and explore the entirety of Sentry’s codebase and infrastructure.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features for Explore, Trace View, Insights, Dashboards and adjacent product areas using Python, Django, React, TypeScript and Rust

Develop an understanding of the entire Sentry stack and contribute to changes across the codebase

Work closely with Product Management, Design and Engineering Leadership to define, implement and ship new features

Raise technical expertise within the organization through collaboration, mentorship, pairing and code reviews

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows

Are highly detail oriented but know how to make pragmatic tradeoffs to deliver impact quickly

Are excited to leverage your diverse skillset and dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the trust and recognition of your peers

Love to collaborate with peers, driving for alignment and leading technical initiatives that span multiple teams

Qualifications

8+ years professional engineering experience

6+ years of experience working with Python, JavaScript/TypeScript and Django and React, or similar frameworks

Experience owning the end-to-end delivery and long-term support of large product features

Experience mentoring other engineers and leading groups of engineers in the technical execution of large projects

Familiarity with Rust or other system-level programming language is a plus

Experience designing, deploying and maintaining infrastructure is a plus

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $185,000 to $220,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Apply For This Role