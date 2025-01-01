Senior Software Engineer, Profiling

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Profiling team creates tools that help developers improve the performance of their code. We measure how long code takes to execute in production, revealing bottlenecks and hot spots that could be optimized to reduce infrastructure costs and deliver a high quality experience for end users. Our goal is to build low overhead sampling profiler solutions to cover the many different platforms supported by Sentry, and to deliver a great user experience that is connected to the rest of the Sentry product ecosystem.

In this role you will

Build and maintain the Profiling product and adjacent product areas using Python, Django, React, TypeScript and Rust.

Drive end-to-end execution: collecting profiling data using SDK integrations, ingesting, storing, and querying the data efficiently, and building end user workflows to visualize the data and connect it to other Sentry product experiences.

Work closely with Product Management, Design and Engineering Leadership to define, implement and ship new features.

Raise technical expertise within the organization through collaboration, mentorship, pairing and code reviews.

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows.

Are highly detail oriented but know how to make pragmatic tradeoffs to deliver impact quickly.

Are excited to leverage your diverse skillset and dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the trust and recognition of your peers.

Love to collaborate with peers, driving for alignment and leading technical initiatives that span multiple teams.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or similar role, preferably with experience using Python & Django, JavaScript/TypeScript & React, or similar frameworks.

Experience using profiling and performance monitoring tools to optimize software (must-have), and preferably have experience building such tools.

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly.

Experience owning the end-to-end delivery and long-term support of large product features.

Familiarity with architectural patterns for building scalable, fault-tolerant distributed systems.

Familiarity with C, C++, Rust, Go, or other systems programming languages is a plus.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,00 to $220,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

