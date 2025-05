About the role

Sentry is growing our North America Sales Engineering team to serve as technical experts throughout our customer’s journey. As an early member of our Sales Engineering team, you’d be a crucial lever in helping our customers realize value from Sentry products. From providing technical demonstrations to advising customers on implementation best practices, you’re all in to make the customer wildly successful.

If you are a developer or a technologist who is fascinated by the inner workings of the business side, and if you’re looking to join a fast-growing team delivering real value through an amazing product, we’re looking for you!

In this role you will

Bring technical expertise to customer demos, trials, implementations, and tickets

Develop best practices, educational offerings, and content around error and performance management, open-source, or the Sentry product (ex: “how-to” articles and/or videos on specific functionality of the product)

Provide workshop-level interaction to customers in order to drive maturity of use and broader adoption

Work across the organization with marketing, engineering, customer success, support and product teams to represent the customer’s voice and drive improvements in the product

Attend conferences on occasion, speaking with prospects that visit our booth

You'll love this job if you

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders

Appreciate working on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries

Love flexing your creative brain by developing resources and content from scratch (code samples, demos, sales-consumable collateral/documents, etc.)

Like being “in the middle of it all”, working across the organization to move the product forward

Have a fast-paced, results-driven mindset

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle!

Qualifications

3+ years as a Sales Engineer (preferred), Implementation Consultant, Support Engineer, or Software Developer with experience leading projects and/or working with customers

Experience developing mobile apps with native (iOS, Android) or multi-platform (React Native, Flutter) highly desired

Hands-on experience working with programming languages including: JavaScript, Java, Swift/Cocoa, Python, Go, .NET, Ruby, Node.js, etc

Experience with performance monitoring, Open Telemetry and code instrumentation desired but not required

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Preference for working in a fast-paced, task switching, ambiguous, process guided environment

Understanding of sales processes in a high transaction sales environment

Experience selling and working with pure SaaS solutions (experience selling/implementing infrastructure tools is a plus) and proven track record of success driving revenue through technical interactions with prospects

BS Degree in Engineering (preferably Computer Science/Engineering)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $165,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

