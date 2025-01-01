Event Marketing Manager (Contract)

About the role

Sentry is seeking a highly experienced and motivated Event Marketing Manager Contractor to join our marketing team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of strategizing and executing successful local event marketing initiatives in the U.S. and Canada, and will play a key role in driving brand awareness, customer engagement and lead generation for the Demand Generation team.

In this role you will

Lead the strategy and end-to-end planning of sponsored conferences, first-party events, virtual events, and regionalized co-hosted meetups across North America

Identify, review, gather feedback internally and establish resources to decide which first- and third-party events align to company and audience priorities in order to decide where to invest for the calendar year

Manage promotion pre-event, onsite execution during the event, and follow-up sequences and content post-event to engage and nurture event leads

Drive qualified leads to help generate and influence business opportunities for self-serve and sales-led business operations

You’ll love this job if you

Build and maintain strong relationships with local companies, community organizations, influencers, and other key stakeholders

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including go-to-market, Developer Relations, Product Marketing, engineering, and product teams in order to accomplish event goals including promotion, registration, attendance, customer meetings, and more

Lead data measurement to determine the impact and effectiveness of events and local marketing initiatives. Make recommendations for improvement and optimization

Research and provide recommendations on new ideas to improve our events marketing program including but not limited to new initiatives, technology, content topics, promotional activities, and more

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in B2B tech event/field marketing role, with proven track record of demonstrating strategic and operational success in marketing to a highly technical audience

Strong leadership, analytical and project management skills, with the ability to work autonomously and execute multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a strong ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders

Strong data analysis skills and the ability to use data to make informed decisions

A self-starter with a can-do attitude and the ability to work creatively and autonomously

Proficiency working in Salesforce, Marketo, Jira and Google Suite

Willingness to travel 10-15% throughout the year

Familiarity with developer audiences is a plus

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $65 per hour to $75 per hour. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge.

Please note this is a contract position; therefore, no benefits or additional perks are offered.

