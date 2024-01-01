Those first few steps on your career path are hard. Actually, that's an understatement. They can be completely terrifying and full of endless questions about where to go, what to do, and how weird it would be to ask for a recommendation from that professor you never actually talked to.
At Sentry, you'll use the skills you paid so much to learn, and you'll get paid to learn more skills. Here, you're not just an intern: you're a project owner, bona fide programmer, and valuable member of our team. You'll work side by side with experienced developers to write code that influences a product used daily by over 1 million people worldwide.
The steps to your internship at Sentry.
First technical evaluation.
Complete a Hackerrank exercise hand-crafted and internally tested by our team.
Second technical evaluation.
Meet with a Sentry engineer, via video chat.
Interview with the hiring manager.
Talk Engineering at Sentry, your interests, and Hopes & Dreams.
Is it a good fit?
Project selection is a mutual matching process, finalized one month prior to start.
Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.
