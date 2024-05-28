Sentry also has a Privacy PolicyRead about your privacy
Last updated on May 28, 2024
We at Sentry went on the path of removing all the non-essential cookies and other trackers (referred to as cookies throughout) from our public sites. Throughout the process we understood this is not an easy job and may be hard to maintain, therefore we encourage everyone to report the unexpected cookies they’ve found on our site. Valid reports will be monetarily rewarded.
Send your findings of cookies which are not listed in the Essential Cookies section of this policy to cookiebounty@sentry.io and include the following information:
Once we receive and validate the report, we will invite you to our HackerOne program as we utilize the HackerOne platform to provide safe-harbor for both sides and handle bounty payouts.
Cookies that are considered essential for our websites, and are out-of-scope for the Cookie Bounty.
|Cookie Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|sentry-sc
|sentry.io
|Authentication and Security
|session
|sentry.io
|Session Token for Authentication
|_stripe_sid
|sentry.io
|Fraud Prevention in connection with User Payment Processing
|_stripe_mid
|sentry.io
|Fraud Prevention in connection with User Payment Processing
|m
|stripe.com
|Fraud Prevention in connection with User Payment Processing
|__cf_bm
|vimeo.com
|Cloudflare Bot Managment
|cf_clearance
|vimeo.com
|Cloudflare Bot Protection
|_cfruid
|vimeo.com
|Cloudflare Rate Limiting
|_GRECAPTCHA
|google.com
|Bot Protection
