How Atlassian uses Sentry

For the seventh edition of Customer Stories, we spoke to Jim Redmond, Senior SRE for Bitbucket. More than 1 million teams and 13 million developers love Bitbucket, Atlassian’s source code management platform. With built-in CI/CD tools and several integrations, Bitbucket gives teams one place to plan projects, collaborate on code, test, and deploy.

(Editor’s note: Jim’s identical quadruplet siblings neither have the same job nor work at the same company. They don’t even exist. * Mind blown * )