April 9 - 11, 2025 | Las Vegas, NV
We’re heading to Google Cloud Next 2025, and if you’ve landed on this page, you probably are too. Or maybe you just clicked the wrong link. Either way, if your app is riddled with errors, performance issues, or just an existential crisis, swing by booth #1711.
Book a Demo. Future You Will Thank You.
Conferences are a blur of swag, awkward networking, and sprinting between sessions. Save yourself the last-minute scramble and book time with our technical experts now—no small talk required, just a straight-to-the-point demo on how to stop shipping broken code.
Join Cody De Arkland, Head of Developer Experience, or Pierre Massat, Staff Software Engineer, for a look at the Sentry roadmap. And if you’re tired of conference food (because let’s be honest, you are), let us buy you a real lunch or at least a decent coffee.
Unwind at Skyline Synergy
If you're going to network, you might as well do it 64 floors up with a cocktail in hand.
📅 Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
📍 Where: Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge (4627 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV) The W Hotel (Mandalay Bay campus)
⏰ Time: 7:00 - 9:00 PM PT
Join GitHub, Arm, Faros, and Sentry for an evening of solid conversations and stronger cocktails. Expect expertly crafted drinks, tasty bites, and just enough networking to feel productive.
