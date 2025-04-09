Sentry is Crashing Google Cloud Next 2025

April 9 - 11, 2025 | Las Vegas, NV

We’re heading to Google Cloud Next 2025, and if you’ve landed on this page, you probably are too. Or maybe you just clicked the wrong link. Either way, if your app is riddled with errors, performance issues, or just an existential crisis, swing by booth #1711.

Meet up with us

Book a Demo. Future You Will Thank You.

Conferences are a blur of swag, awkward networking, and sprinting between sessions. Save yourself the last-minute scramble and book time with our technical experts now—no small talk required, just a straight-to-the-point demo on how to stop shipping broken code.

Join Cody De Arkland, Head of Developer Experience, or Pierre Massat, Staff Software Engineer, for a look at the Sentry roadmap. And if you’re tired of conference food (because let’s be honest, you are), let us buy you a real lunch or at least a decent coffee.

FAQs

Technically there is no deadline, but spots to join are limited so once we hit max capacity, we will be shutting down registrations.
Developer friends and colleagues are welcome! Each person attending though must have successfully registered and have a confirmed RSVP.
Please send an email to events@sentry.io to let us know you can’t make it anymore. We’ll catch you at the next one.
Since alcohol will be served, guests are required to be ages 21 and over and must show proof of a government-issued ID.
