Sentry Launch Week

Five days of new features that you probably won’t hate. Check out the features from our latest Launch Week from November 13-17, 2023 below.Keep the conversation going on Discord
Performance Monitoring for Every Developer
Discover and solve performance problems in your apps with Web Vitals and Function Regression Issues.
Identify & Solve Issues Faster with Session Replay
Detect when your users are slamming their keys on the keyboard in frustration, and to even let them contact you directly when that doesn’t go their way.
EU Data Residency & How We Built It
One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and we can’t do that with a US-only data-solution.
SDK & Integration Updates: Every platform, framework, and tool
Learn more about our new capabilities for emerging web development platforms and frameworks and our new APIs to make it easy to connect Sentry to any tool.
Licensing and the Future of Open Source
Today we’re taking another step by relicensing both Sentry and Codecov under a new license we’ve written called the Functional Source License (FSL).
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.