Sentry Launch Week

Five days of new features that you probably won’t hate. Check out the features from our latest Launch Week from November 13-17, 2023 below.

November 2023 Agenda

Day 1Performance Monitoring
Day 2Session Replay and User Feedback
Day 3Data Residency and Platform
Day 4SDKs and Integrations
Day 5Future of Open Source

Day 1 — Performance Monitoring

Performance Monitoring for Every Developer

Discover and solve performance problems in your apps with Web Vitals and Function Regression Issues.

Day 2 — Session Replay and User Feedback

Identify & Solve Issues Faster with Session Replay

Detect when your users are slamming their keys on the keyboard in frustration, and to even let them contact you directly when that doesn’t go their way.

Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports

Some broken app experiences simply won’t throw an exception. Read about our updates to Session Replay and our newest User Feedback widget.

Day 3 — Data Residency and Platform

EU Data Residency & How We Built It

One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and we can’t do that with a US-only data-solution.

Sentry’s EU Data Region Now in Early Access

All Sentry organizations will be able to choose where their Sentry data is hosted – either in the US or the EU.

Day 4 — SDKs and Integrations

SDK & Integration Updates: Every platform, framework, and tool

Learn more about our new capabilities for emerging web development platforms and frameworks and our new APIs to make it easy to connect Sentry to any tool.

Day 5 — Future of Open Source

Licensing and the Future of Open Source

Today we’re taking another step by relicensing both Sentry and Codecov under a new license we’ve written called the Functional Source License (FSL).

