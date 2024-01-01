Whether you’re taming Python’s processing power or controlling JavaScript’s flow through Node.js, backend infrastructures are as complex as they are valuable.
The average cost of network downtime is around $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.
1 out of 5 online shoppers will abandon their cart because the transaction process was too slow.
On average, a two-second slowdown in page load decreases revenues by 4.3 percent.
You can't monitor what you can't see. And there’s a lot you need to see in your backend infrastructure, from third-party API data to authentication middleware and data management systems. By giving you complete visibility of your systems no matter where they live, backend monitoring gives you the most complete picture of your infrastructure.
Your application’s performance depends on how well you handle network latency. It’s why monitoring how you utilize servers, networks, database instances and storage is critical toward working in a proactive — and not reactive — state.
Humans are visual creatures. Compilers, not so much. Error monitoring captures, aggregates and deciphers your error logs in one complete view so you’re able to identify key trends and implement future improvements.
Grab the Sentry Node SDK:
npm install @sentry/node
Configure your SDK:
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node'); Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
