Elixir Error Monitoring

Edit your mix.exs file to add it as a dependency and add the
:sentry package to your applications:
defp deps do [ # ... {:sentry, "~> 8.0"}, {:jason, "~> 1.1"}, # if you are using plug_cowboy {:plug_cowboy, "~> 2.3"} ] end
Setup the application production environment in your
config/prod.exs
config :sentry, dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", environment_name: :prod, enable_source_code_context: true, root_source_code_path: File.cwd!(), tags: %{ env: "production" }, included_environments: [:prod]
