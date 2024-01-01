Debug Flutter apps and prevent crashes across your entire stack. Flutter crash reporting and logging with a single view so you can diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of your code with maximum efficiency.
Get the SDK from pub.dev by adding the following to your
pubspec.yaml:
dependencies: sentry_flutter: ^7.14.0
Import
Sentry and initialize it:
import 'package:flutter/widgets.dart'; import 'package:sentry_flutter/sentry_flutter.dart'; Future<void> main() async { await SentryFlutter.init( (options) => options.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>', appRunner: () => runApp(MyApp()), ); // or define SENTRY_DSN via Dart environment variable (--dart-define) }
See Flutter app crash reports with details like filename and line number so you never have to guess or dig through an Flutter error log. Filter and group Flutter exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.
See an event trail to know what the app was doing before any error occurred. Record Flutter stack traces even when devices are offline or in airplane mode, then send errors as soon as connection is regained.
Improve workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues. Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release. Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each application error and instantly send deploy emails.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
