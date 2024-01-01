Your code is telling you more than what your logs let on. Sentry’s frontend monitoring gives you full visibility into your code, so you can catch issues before they become downtime.
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>
Configure your DSN:
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Sentry’s frontend monitoring lets you see how an error progresses through your stack. With it, you can trace most interaction events, from clicks and inputs to page navigation and console messages—even events that preceded the errors.
Frontend monitoring records all HTTP requests and user-initiated responses. Now you can view a distributed trace end-to-end, all so you can see the exact, poor-performing API call—and surface any related errors.
By giving you a full view of releases, frontend monitoring can help you prioritize issues in real time — things like learning in which version did a bug first appear, and whether things will regress in a future release.
Even a one-second delay in loading results in a 7% reduction in conversions.
Forty percent of customers abandon a website that takes longer than three seconds to load.
The average cost of downtime is $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.
Sentry supports every major frontend language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
