Monitor AI-powered applications
Keep LLM token usage and cost under control with visibility across all your AI pipelines. View total cost across different LLM providers and receive alerts when costs or token usage hits certain thresholds.
Connect Sentry to SDKs like OpenAI and Anthropic for more debugging context. View details like user prompts, model version, and the line of code prior to an error.
Optimize the performance of specific AI pipelines by viewing token cost and usage, and visibility into the sequence of calls.
Getting started is simple
We support every technology (except the ones we don't).
Get started with a few lines of code.
Just run this commmand to sign up for and install Sentry.
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
That's it. Be sure to check out our documentation to ensure you have the latest instructions.
