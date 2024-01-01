Node Actionable insights to resolve Node performance bottlenecks and errors. Improve your Node monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.
Grab the Sentry Node SDK:
npm install @sentry/node
Configure your SDK:
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node'); Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.See all platforms
Quickly identify Node performance issues and view full end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.
See the Node source code at each frame instead of settings for just line and column numbers. Get proper asynchronous context tracking -— like thread-local store — in a way that fits Node’s concurrency model.
See what the app was doing when the Node error occurred: HTTP requests, database queries, console loft statements, etc.
Profiling lets you see what parts of your code are consuming the most resources, like CPU or memory, in your application— so you can optimize them before end user experience is impacted. Test your application performance in any environment, including in production, without writing manual tests or extensive troubleshooting.Try Profiling
Aggregate errors by factors like request details, user ID, and event level to see what’s new, a priority, or a trend.
Assign custom key-value tags to reproduce the error environment specific to your application, business, and users.
Find answers to key questions: Has an error with the same stack occurred before? In which app release did the Node bug occur?
The average cost of network downtime is around $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.
1 out of 5 online shoppers will abandon their cart because the transaction process was too slow.
On average, a two-second slowdown in page load decreases revenues by 4.3 percent.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.