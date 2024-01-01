Sinatra Error and Performance Monitoring

Sinatra Actionable insights to resolve Sinatra performance bottlenecks and errors. Improve your Sinatra monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.
Grab the Sentry Ruby SDK:
gem "sentry-raven"
Configure your DSN:
require 'raven' Raven.configure do |config| config.server = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' end use Raven::Rack
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.See all platforms
Quickly identify Sinatra performance issues and view full end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.
Take advantage of built-in integrations with Rails, Sidekiq, DelayedJob, and more of your favorite RubyGems. Enable asynchronous reporting so errors are logged quickly in a background job. Filter and group Sinatra exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise.
Expose important events that led to each Sinatra exception: a string to label where the event took place, message, timestamp. Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release.
Get the user’s unique id, contact info, and IP address, as well as any localization as context to resolve the error and notify your customer.
Index and aggregate tags to easily search your error reports, see the distribution of issues, and find what’s a priority or a trend.
Find answers to key questions: Is the Sinatra exception limited to a single server? What arguments caused the ActiveJob to fail?
The average cost of network downtime is around $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.
1 out of 5 online shoppers will abandon their cart because the transaction process was too slow.
On average, a two-second slowdown in page load decreases revenues by 4.3 percent.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.