Starlette Error & Performance Monitoring

Grab the Sentry Python SDK:

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk

Configure your DSN:

from starlette.applications import Starlette

import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
    dsn="https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production,
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,

    # If you wish to associate users to errors (assuming you are using
    # django.contrib.auth) you may enable sending PII data.
    send_default_pii=True,
)

app = Starlette(routes=[...])

Starlette Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

See Starlette stack trace details like the class and method names so you never have to guess. Filter and group Starlette exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.

Starlette Performance Monitoring

Quickly identify Starlette performance issues before they become downtime with performance monitoring. View the entire end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.

Fill In The Blanks About Starlette Errors

Expose the important events that led to each Starlette exception: app lifecycle, user actions, debug logs, network requests, past errors.

See the Full Picture of Any Starlette Exception

With Sentry's exceptional exception handling in Starlette, you can triage quickly based on specific parameters like platform, device type, or page name, for each issue. Set custom tags to recreate the error environment relevant to your app, business concerns, and users.

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

When Spring Boot is configured to generate Git information every event triggered by Sentry will have a release field set to the current Git commit ID that will enable Monitor Release Health Sentry feature. More details here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

