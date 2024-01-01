Monitor Core Web Vitals

With Google’s Web Vitals, we finally have a clear metric for a user’s experience. And when you instrument Web Vitals with Performance, you finally have a clear view into what your user is experiencing.
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>
Configure your DSN:
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.See all platforms
For years, the internet has struggled to evaluate a user’s experience. Is it DNS response time? Total time to first byte? Number of pinwheel revolutions? With Web Vitals, developers now have a shared terminology —LCP, FCP, CLS — to improve both code and collaboration.
Data from test environments can only go so far. For complete visibility, you need data that represents real user experience — data that only Performance can give you. It’s the only way to get visibility into real-life device and network conditions such as network speed, browser, device, and region.
When you instrument Performance with Web Vitals, you turn what was once a hunch into hard data. By visualizing those transactions specific to a user’s environment, device, and network speed, you can now see the actions that are slowing a user’s experience down. And with Performance’s dedicated Web Vital histograms, you can evaluate important frontend transactions against specific thresholds.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.