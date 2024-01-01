Monitor Core Web Vitals

With Google’s Web Vitals, we finally have a clear metric for a user’s experience. And when you instrument Web Vitals with Performance, you finally have a clear view into what your user is experiencing.

Getting Started is Simple

Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:

<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>

Configure your DSN:

Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

See all platforms

Measure with the right metric

For years, the internet has struggled to evaluate a user’s experience. Is it DNS response time? Total time to first byte? Number of pinwheel revolutions? With Web Vitals, developers now have a shared terminology —LCP, FCP, CLS — to improve both code and collaboration.

Detect better data

Data from test environments can only go so far. For complete visibility, you need data that represents real user experience — data that only Performance can give you. It’s the only way to get visibility into real-life device and network conditions such as network speed, browser, device, and region.

Improve specific transactions

When you instrument Performance with Web Vitals, you turn what was once a hunch into hard data. By visualizing those transactions specific to a user’s environment, device, and network speed, you can now see the actions that are slowing a user’s experience down. And with Performance’s dedicated Web Vital histograms, you can evaluate important frontend transactions against specific thresholds.

Know what is happening with Web Vitals.
Know why it’s happening with Sentry.

