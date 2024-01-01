Switch to hosted Sentry

The average migration for an enterprise customer takes three weeks. We built tools and a guide to make it as self-serve as possible so you don't have to talk to anyone.

We've also seen enterprise companies migrate within a week and others six weeks - it depends on internal alignment, prioritization, and at least one dedicated engineer leading the process.

For example, a popular social network completed their migration within four weeks with a junior engineer leading the project whereas three senior engineers, at a popular global SaaS company completed their complex mirgration within a week.