This Business Associate Amendment (this “BAA”), effective as of the date electronically agreed and excepted by you (the “BAA Effective Date”), is entered into by and between Functional Software, Inc. dba Sentry (“Sentry”, “we”, or “us”) and the party that electronically accepts or otherwise agrees or opts-in to this BAA (“Customer”, or “you”).

You have entered into one or more agreements with us (each, as amended from time to time, an “Agreement”) governing the provision of our real-time error tracking, crash reporting, and visibility service more fully described at www.sentry.io (the “Service”). This BAA will amend the terms of the Agreement to reflect the parties’ rights and responsibilities with respect to the processing and security of your Protected Health Information (defined below) under the Agreement. If you are accepting this BAA in your capacity as an employee, consultant or agent of Customer, you represent that you are an employee, consultant or agent of Customer, and that you have the authority to bind Customer to this BAA.

This BAA applies only to Sentry’s processing of PHI for Customer in Customer’s capacity as a Covered Entity or Business Associate.

For good and valuable consideration, the sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the parties agree as follows: