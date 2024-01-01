Privacy by Default

Privacy compliance is table stakes, what’s next?
Respecting your users starts with respecting their privacy. Sentry believes this is non-negotiable, and it shows up in everything we do.
Some folks talk about their commitment to privacy and pat themselves on the back for being standards-compliant. We think our community deserves more than just talk and compliance; see how we walk the privacy walk.
Values
Our clearly stated values, and more detail on how privacy is a non-negotiable element of everything we do.
Case Study: Bye, Cookies
We don’t like those banners that pop up asking for your cookie prefs. We hate spying on our users even more. So we killed cookies across our site. See our detailed write-up about the transition; we hope our lessons learned empower others to follow suit.
Product
Even our Session Replay offering, which documents precise end-user behavior, is built with privacy in mind. Rather than an invasive screen capture, Session Replays are pixel-perfect re-enactments of when an end-user encounters a bug, with sensitive info redacted by default.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.