Roast of Sentry

Terms and Conditions

Sentry will host weekly roasts for four weeks.

Each roast will ask for a specific type of feedback in the form of a superlative.

When the contest is hosted on Twitter, Sentry will select the best roast that fits the superlative.

When the contest is hosted on GitHub, Sentry will reward the first 10 responders with a small prize, like a t-shirt or a water bottle.

Roasts may be screenshotted and used as content on Sentry’s social media.

Winners will be notified by the end of the following week through a direct message on Twitter from the @getsentry account.

Throughout the 4-week contest, participants will only be able to win one Twitter gift and one GitHub gift.

Code covers item & shipping. Shipment is made by our fulfillment provider from the United States. Unfortunately at this time we do not ship to any country listed as ‘Restricted’ or ‘High-Risk’ under our fulfillment provider’s shipping policy.

Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy apply.