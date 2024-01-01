Roast of Sentry

Over the next four weeks, we’ll have a roast call. We’ll tell you what kind of roast we’re looking for, then give the best ones free swag. Depending on the superlative, we’ll ask for submissions on Twitter or GitHub. For Twitter roasts, we’ll choose our favorite to win a pair of custom Sentry AirPods. For GitHub roasts, the first 10 people to add a submission will get a water bottle or t-shirt.How to Enter
We’ll announce a new topic each week, and the winner will receive a prize.
Superlative: Funniest burn
Superlative: Most actionable feedback
Superlative: Most likely to never get fixed
Superlative: Best UI shaming
