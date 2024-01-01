Roast of Sentry

In honor of our ego getting too big, we’re asking you to knock us back down to size with a little feedback.

Over the next four weeks, we’ll have a roast call. We’ll tell you what kind of roast we’re looking for, then give the best ones free swag. Depending on the superlative, we’ll ask for submissions on Twitter or GitHub. For Twitter roasts, we’ll choose our favorite to win a pair of custom Sentry AirPods. For GitHub roasts, the first 10 people to add a submission will get a water bottle or t-shirt.

We’ll announce a new topic each week, and the winner will receive a prize.

Week 1 - October 21

Superlative: Funniest burn

Week 2 - October 28

Superlative: Most actionable feedback

Week 3 - November 4

Superlative: Most likely to never get fixed

Week 4 - November 11

Superlative: Best UI shaming

Terms and Conditions

Sentry will host weekly roasts for four weeks.

Each roast will ask for a specific type of feedback in the form of a superlative.

When the contest is hosted on Twitter, Sentry will select the best roast that fits the superlative.

When the contest is hosted on GitHub, Sentry will reward the first 10 responders with a small prize, like a t-shirt or a water bottle.

Roasts may be screenshotted and used as content on Sentry’s social media.

Winners will be notified by the end of the following week through a direct message on Twitter from the @getsentry account.

Throughout the 4-week contest, participants will only be able to win one Twitter gift and one GitHub gift.

Code covers item & shipping. Shipment is made by our fulfillment provider from the United States. Unfortunately at this time we do not ship to any country listed as ‘Restricted’ or ‘High-Risk’ under our fulfillment provider’s shipping policy.

Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy apply.

