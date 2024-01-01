Resources

Alert with Precision and Context using Sentry + PagerDuty

Phillip Jones (Product Manager, Sentry) and Michael Aravopoulos (Solutions Consultant, PagerDuty) discover and triage their way through production errors using the new PagerDuty + Sentry integration.

In this session, we:

• Implement the PagerDuty integration • Investigate low & high urgency error alerts • Use the integration for full exception context

