Alert with Precision and Context using Sentry + PagerDuty

Phillip Jones (Product Manager, Sentry) and Michael Aravopoulos (Solutions Consultant, PagerDuty) discover and triage their way through production errors using the new PagerDuty + Sentry integration.

In this session, we:

• Implement the PagerDuty integration • Investigate low & high urgency error alerts • Use the integration for full exception context