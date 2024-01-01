Livestream AMA: Achieving code reliability across the release cycle

Code coverage, arguably a very important measure that we as development teams don’t pay enough attention to. That is until Sentry notifies you of a frustrating/critical/oh s*#t moment. Then we all think: “how could this have been avoided?” -> “why didn’t our tests catch it?” -> “oh… we didn’t have any coverage on this flow.”

With our new Codecov integration, you can avoid regressions (and awkward conversations) by being able to see which lines that caused an issue are covered and which ones are not - right in the stack trace we kick out on every error report.

Join the Sentry and Codecov (by Sentry) engineers, Dhrumil, Eli, Tom, and Snigdha, as they dive into the integration to share how you can see where your code is missing coverage - or where your tests might not be working as intended.

In this session you’ll get:

A live demo

Tips on how to get started

All your product questions answered live

Sign up and add in your questions now to get them answered during the session. Can’t make it? Don’t worry, register anyway and we’ll send you the replay.

Featuring