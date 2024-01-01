AMA: How to detect, fix, and prevent ANRs

Solving ANRs (Application Not Responding errors) is challenging. They can occur across any of your application components, so it can be difficult to identify the root cause. But, it’s important to maintain a low ANR rate, not only to deliver better customer experiences but also to avoid getting penalized for “bad behavior” on the Google Play Store.

In this AMA, hear tips and best practices for solving ANRs from Sentry’s Android experts, Markus Hintersteiner and Roman Zavarnitsyn. In addition, the team covers:

The different types of ANRs and which matter most for your app

A comparison between existing detection mechanisms, such as watchdog and native signal handler, with the new ApplicationExitInfo API

How Sentry can help you detect and solve ANRs faster

Featuring