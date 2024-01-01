Using AI-powered Autofix to fix your broken code

Many generative AI (GenAI) tools (e.g. GitHub Copilot) improve developer productivity in their dev environment, though few have the contextual data Sentry has to help fix errors in production. Our new AI-enabled Autofix feature understands what your users are doing when an error occurs, analyzes the error, generates a fix and even opens a pull request for your review. It’s like having a junior developer ready to help on-demand.

Join this session to learn how we are making Sentry smart(er) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). In addition to previewing Autofix, we’ll share how we are using ML to better prioritize issues and alerts. We’ll cover:

Approaching AI/ML features responsibly

More intelligent issue grouping and alerting

A live demo of using Autofix for a frontend and backend issue

Can’t wait for these features to GA? Signup for our private beta here.