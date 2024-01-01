Resources

Behind the Code: A Discussion with Backend Experts

event
Featuring

  • Paul Copplestone photo

    Paul Copplestone
    CEO/Founder
    Supabase

  • Taylor Otwell photo

    Taylor Otwell
    CEO/Founder
    Laravel

  • Søren Schmidt photo

    Søren Schmidt
    CEO
    Prisma

  • Yagiz Nizipli photo

    Yagiz Nizipli
    Node TSC Member
    Node and Sentry

  • Sarah Guthals photo

    Sarah Guthals
    Head of Developer Relations
    Sentry

Join us for a discussion with contributors, founders and CEOs of organizations like Laravel, Node.js, Prisma, and Supabase. Join us as these experts chat through the latest trends, technologies, and what’s next for backend development. Hear how they navigate challenges, listen to their community, and leverage cutting-edge tools to innovate fast.

  • The future of backend frameworks and databases
  • The impact of APIs on modern software development
  • Best practices for building scalable and secure databases
  • How AI will impact backend development

Whether you’re an experienced backend developer or just starting out, get insights from community experts on the current and future state of backend technologies.

