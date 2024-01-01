Resources

Build, Deploy, and Monitor Next.js Applications

VideoWebinarNext.jsWeb VitalsNetlify

Neil Manvar (Sentry) and Ramin Sedighi (Netlify) walk you through how to build, deploy, and monitor Next.js Applications using Sentry and Netlify

You’ll learn how to:

  • Setup the Sentry Next.js SDK and integrate with Netlify’s build plug-in
  • Automatically uploads Source Maps, unminify your JS, set up suspect commits, and manage releases
  • Monitor Web Vitals

00:00 – Introductions
03:58 – Setting up the Next.js SDK and Netlify Integration
13:46 – Workflow walk-through
25:05 – Monitoring Web Vitals
32:00 – Q/A

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.