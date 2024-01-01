How to build testing culture on your team

In a perfect world, every developer would embrace testing and strive for 100% coverage. In reality? Testing often takes a backseat to looming deadlines, production fires, and the never-ending backlog. Building a strong testing culture isn’t easy, but it’s not impossible either.

Join engineering leaders Chetan Patil and Tom Hu, as they share how they’ve successfully transformed their teams’ approach to testing. They’ll cover practical strategies for getting buy-in, balancing testing with other priorities, and weaving it into everyday workflows—without making it feel like an order.

You’ll walk away ready to: