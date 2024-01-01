Resources

Implementing Clean Architecture in Next.js

Featuring

  Lazar Nikolov

    Lazar Nikolov, Developer Advocate, Sentry

  Sarah Guthals

    Sarah Guthals, Head of Developer Relations, Sentry

In this workshop you’ll get a deep dive into Clean Architecture and answer the questions:

  • What is Clean Architecture?
  • What problems does it solve?
  • How to implement Clean Architecture in Next.js?

You will also learn how to use Sentry to instrument your backend and see how you can use the Trace View to identify performance issues in your application.

