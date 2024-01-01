How Sentry Fed the Code Observability Revolution at Shift

What happens when you have to evolve a monolithic application into a microservices architecture in order to scale a doubling Engineering staff while meeting the expectations of a growing business?

Join Aaron Chu, Senior Director of Technical Operations and Karan Gupta, CTO at Shift, a modern tech company disrupting the used car industry, as they share Shift’s journey to define their Observability culture. They’ll walk through how Shift uses Sentry to ensure accountability and empower engineers to improve overall outcomes.

In this session, we’ll cover:

How Shift used Sentry to influence how Engineers supported their apps

The use of Dashboards help Shift Engineers see the most important issues

Setting up accountability to support a “you build it, you run it” culture

Best Practices for implementing Sentry at Shift

Featuring