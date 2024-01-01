Resources

Debug faster: live demo of Sentry's new AI tools

demo
Share on Twitter.
Share on Facebook.
Share on LinkedIn.

Featuring

  • Ram Senthamarai photo

    Ram SenthamaraiSenior Machine Learning EngineerSentry

  • Jenn Mueng photo

    Jenn MuengMachine Learning EngineerSentry

  • Sarah Guthals photo

    Sarah GuthalsHead of Developer RelationsSentry

Register to attend

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You just merged a PR, and everything seems fine—until it’s not. Users start experiencing errors, and now you’re hunting down root causes, digging through logs, and second-guessing that last commit.

Join us for a session with Jenn Mueng and Ram Senthamarai, the engineers behind Sentry’s latest AI-powered tools, as they walk you through our approach to AI and share how they’re seeing it reshape the developer experience. They’ll also demo what they’ve built live—no AI hype here, just smarter alerts, issue summaries, and suggested fixes to get you back to building faster.

During this live session you’ll:

  • See how priority alerts and issue grouping work to highlight what matters
  • How to use anomaly detection to spot issues before they blow up
  • Learn to integrate automatic issue fixes right into your workflow

Stick around for a live Q&A, where we’ll answer your questions, dive deeper into how these features work, and show you how to make the most of them in your workflow.

    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.