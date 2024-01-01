Debug faster: live demo of Sentry's new AI tools

Ram SenthamaraiSenior Machine Learning EngineerSentry
Jenn MuengMachine Learning EngineerSentry
Sarah GuthalsHead of Developer RelationsSentry
You just merged a PR, and everything seems fine—until it’s not. Users start experiencing errors, and now you’re hunting down root causes, digging through logs, and second-guessing that last commit.
Join us for a session with Jenn Mueng and Ram Senthamarai, the engineers behind Sentry’s latest AI-powered tools, as they walk you through our approach to AI and share how they’re seeing it reshape the developer experience. They’ll also demo what they’ve built live—no AI hype here, just smarter alerts, issue summaries, and suggested fixes to get you back to building faster.
During this live session you’ll:
Stick around for a live Q&A, where we’ll answer your questions, dive deeper into how these features work, and show you how to make the most of them in your workflow.
