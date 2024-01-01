Debugging Errors Faster with Distributed Tracing

When requests fail or slow to a crawl, or are causing an error in another part of your stack, how do you pinpoint the issue when there are dozens of services involved?

In this session we’ll explain what distributed tracing is, how it works, and how it can help you make sense of your complex microservices architectures. Below is a summary of what we covered along with some resources for reference.

Overview of how distributed tracing works

How it can help when debugging performance and error issues in microservices

Interpreting distributed tracing Gantt charts in Sentry

Featuring