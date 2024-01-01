Resources

Debugging with Context Using Sentry + FullStory

Spend less time debugging and more time coding.Follow along with engineers from FullStory and Sentry as they demonstrate how to get to the bottom of a customer experience issue quickly and efficiently using the FullStory & Sentry integration.

You’ll see:

  • A technical overview of how to connect Sentry + FullStory to ensure every error is paired with a FullStory session link and Sentry errors are searchable in FullStory.
  • An over-the-shoulder look as Steve and Patrick debug two real life errors using FullStory + Sentry together.
  • How Sentry + FullStory make it easy to understand what led a user to a specific error state, whether the error impacted the user’s experience, how many users are being impacted by the error, and of course, how to fix the error.
