Debugging your Node.js project with Sentry

Featuring

  • Ben Peven photo

    Ben Peven
    Product Marketing, Sentry

  • Francesco Novy photo

    Francesco Novy
    Senior Software Engineer, Sentry

Learn how to get started with Sentry for your Node.js app. In this workshop we’ll walk through the basics of setting up Sentry with a demo Node.js app. Using a demo Node.js app we’ll show how to set up Sentry in minutes and share a few examples of the rich debugging context you can see in Sentry.

We’ll cover the topics below using a demo Node.js app:

  • Configuring a Sentry project
  • Uploading source maps to un-minified stack traces
  • Adding event context with custom tags
  • Setting up effective alerting
  • How to search across spans with tracing

This workshop is perfect if you’re just getting started with Sentry for a Node project. Share your questions beforehand or ask them live during the workshop.

