Deploy and Monitor your Next.js Applications with Vercel & Sentry

VideoNext.jsVercelWebinar

Richard Propst (Sentry) and Lee Robinson (Vercel) walk through how to build, deploy, and monitor Next.js Applications using Sentry and Vercel.

We cover:

  • Setting up the Sentry Next.js SDK
  • Recent SDK improvements to improve build times & make them more reliable
  • Best practices for deploying and monitoring Next.js applications using the Sentry+Vercel integration in production

Featuring

  • Richard Propst

  • Lee Robinson

