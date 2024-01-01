Resources

Developer Week: Front-end Code Observability: Errors, Performance, Web Vitals

Good user experience requires a well performing frontend application. Code observability on a frontend application—to understand errors and their relevancy, performance of transactions, and Web Vitals to quantify website quality—is complex. By attending this session, you’ll learn more about the tools that are available to aggregate and organize relevant frontend data to provide necessary visibility on errors and performance to keep users engaged.

Featuring

  • Simon Zhong

