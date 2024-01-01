DEX 2022: Configuration Drift and Dependency Management

Resources

Hear about an actual service incident that hugely impacted the VMWare Marketplace, and how Arun quickly determined the root cause, learned impactful lessons and implemented actions to reduce the risk from happening again.

Featuring

  • Arun Goel

    Senior Director of Engineering, VMWare

