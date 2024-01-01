Resources

DEX 2022: Fireside Chat: Betting on Developer Productivity

David and Guillermo have successfully led engineering teams and continue to empower even more developers through their companies and products. Hear from them on what is truly hard, what is surprisingly seamless, and how to succeed through it all.

  • David Cramer

  • Guillermo Rauch

    CEO, Vercel

