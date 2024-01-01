Resources

DEX 2022: Sentry Sneak Peek: Profiling

In this talk, you’ll hear directly from Indragie Karunaratne, Director of Engineering at Sentry, go over our latest product updates on profiling.

  • Indragie Karunaratne

    Director of Engineering, Profiling

