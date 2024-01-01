Resources

DEX 2022: Stepping Stones Not Milestones

VideoDEXEvents

No engineering leader is capable of sitting down and charting a straight-line path to success on a complex project. Real engineering is an iterative process of delivering incremental value while illuminating unknown unknowns. The solution to executing on complex projects without over-engineering, over-resourcing, over-designing and overly risk-taking is usually re-scoping the project into a carefully formulated set of stepping stones.

Featuring

  • James Cowling

    CEO & Co-founder, Convex

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.