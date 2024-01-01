Resources

DEX 2022: WTF (Web, Tools & Frameworks) Panel

VideoDEXEvents

Our developer experience is heavily influenced by our ecosystem. Join Ben, Divya, Mathias, and Eli as they dive into the complexities of building through the constantly changing ecosystems.

Featuring

  • Ben Ilegbodu

    Frontend Architect, Stitch Fix

  • Divya S

    Platform Engineer, Fly.io

  • Eli Hooten

    Head of Engineering at Codecov Codecov @ Sentry Sentry

  • Mathias Biilmann

    CTO, Codecov

