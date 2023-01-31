DEX Meetup Co-Host Request
Interested in co-hosting a meetup with Sentry? We offer opportunities to co-host a casual happy hour, co-working session, talk, mini-conference, and everything in between!
Just let us know by using the form above!
featuring
- Sarah Guthals
Director of Developer Relations, Sentry@drguthals
This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
Listen to the Syntax Podcast
Listen To Syntax
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