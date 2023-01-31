Resources > event

DEX Meetup Co-Host Request

EventMeetups

Interested in co-hosting a meetup with Sentry? We offer opportunities to co-host a casual happy hour, co-working session, talk, mini-conference, and everything in between!

Just let us know by using the form above!

featuring

  • Sarah Guthals photo
    Sarah Guthals

    Director of Developer Relations, Sentry

    @drguthals

This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.

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