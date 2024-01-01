DEX Meetup All Things Open | Raleigh

As an open source company, Sentry is of course going to be at All Things Open.

Are you thinking of coming to ATO? We want to see you there! You can get a free ticket from us:

Click this link to take you to your own FREE registration page. Please read the registration page carefully as it outlines important information including the Code of Conduct, Terms & Conditions and COVID policy. Click on the RED BOX that says “TICKETS”. Select which events you want to register for. Click the “Checkout” button at the bottom of the page. Fill in your information and then click on the “Register” button at the bottom of the page.

Whether you are coming through our free code or not, our OSPO team (Chad, Ethan, and Hubert) will be there with swag.

And if swag isn’t a good enough reason, we want to talk open source with you! So be sure to stop by and chat with us, get involved, and learn more about Sentry.

Featuring